Israel-Gaza war: UN slams "atrocity" after refugee camp bombed for second day in a row

Jabalia, Gaza - A second Israeli bombing raid in two days has killed and wounded "dozens" in Gaza 's biggest refugee camp, according to local health authorities.

Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, was struck by a second Israeli air strike in as many days. © REUTERS

The Gaza health ministry said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out one devastating strike as part of its offensive following the October 7 attacks.



Images obtained by AFP showed rescuers working with their bare hands to pull bodies and injured out of ruined buildings around another major hole left by Wednesday's shelling.

Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed. Israel's military did not comment.

More than 50 people were reportedly killed in Tuesday's attack, adding to a death toll of over 8,700 at the health ministry's latest count – about a third of which are children.