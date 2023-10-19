Israel-Gaza war updates: Bombing continues as Palestinians desperately await aid

Gaza City, Gaza - Palestinians in war-torn Gaza are desperately awaiting the arrival of aid trucks promised under a deal President Joe Biden struck with Egypt and Israel as heavy bombardment continues.

Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza continues, with residential buildings in the al-Zahra area of the strip leveled. © REUTERS

"The pace of death, of suffering, of destruction... cannot be exaggerated," the top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said about the crowded territory home to 2.4 million people.

There are fears of worse to come if Israel launches its anticipated ground invasion.

Biden, on a flying visit to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet on Wednesday, reiterated strong US support for the long-time ally but also stressed the need to address the plight of Palestinian civilians.

He said he had agreed a deal for an initial 20 trucks carrying relief good to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza, with the first deliveries expected Friday at the earliest.

More than 100 trucks carrying aid goods have been queued for days on the Egyptian side of the crossing, the only entry or exit point to Gaza not controlled by Israel.



Cairo has so far kept it closed, pointing to repeated Israeli strikes near the crossing and voicing fears that Israel may be hoping to permanently drive Palestinians out and into Egypt's Sinai desert.