Israel-Gaza war updates: Israel says biggest Hamas tunnel found as hospital "bloodbath" continues

Gaza – Israel's army said Sunday it had found a vast Hamas tunnel as it pressed its offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from relatives to bring home the remaining hostages.

The border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over Gaza over the weekend amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the Hamas attacks of October 7 and has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern.

Dozens more were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, said the health ministryin the Hamas-run territory, where authorities say more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.

The Israeli army said it uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far near the border crossing at Erez – large enough for small vehicles to use, an AFP photographer reported.

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct, featuring rails, electricity, drainage, and a communications network.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed, "We will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims -- eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a center for terrorism."

The Gaza war started when Hamas militants burst through Gaza's high-security border fence on October 7 and carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel, killing 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

The Israeli army says 121 soldiers have died in the ground operations that began late October, accompanied by relentless aerial and artillery bombardment.

Israel opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing for aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, said the Israeli authority COGAT, which is responsible for coordinating activities with the Palestinian territories, said.

The opening is intended to increase the daily amount of humanitarian aid reaching the Gaza Strip, they said.