Israel war: West Bank suffers deadliest raid in decades as south Israel sees ballistic missiles

Jenin, West Bank - Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers in Jenin on Thursday in the deadliest army raid the occupied West Bank has seen since 2005, in an escalation of the ongoing Israel-Gaza war .

Black smoke rises from the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp during clashes with the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, where at least 14 were killed. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

The Palestinian city, a militant stronghold and the site of frequent army raids, was reportedly rocked by dozens of explosions as Israeli armored vehicles tore through the streets, fighting running battles with Palestinian gunmen using assault rifles and pipe bombs.

AFP reporters saw one masked militant lying bloody on the pavement, as another took his rifle to fire towards Israeli positions. Another three were seen to be wounded, while AFP counted five bodies in a nearby hospital morgue, where weeping relatives kept vigil over the deceased.

The Palestinian health ministry said 14 were killed in the raid, with the violence continuing until Thursday evening, making it the deadliest single incursion in the West Bank since 2005, according to United Nations records.

Four more were killed elsewhere in the West Bank on Thursday, the health ministry said, putting the toll of Palestinians killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7 at more than 150 people, according to reports. Three Israelis were killed in violence in the West Bank over that period, according to officials.

"It all started in the early hours of this morning with a raid on the camp. Nothing unusual about that – raids are a fact of life in the occupied West Bank, particularly here in Jenin," Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reported from the ground.

"But we’re told the military came in and left behind special forces who were looking for Palestinian fighters. Once they were spotted, the special forces called for backup, and this major gun battle has been going on since then."