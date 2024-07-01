Israel issues new Gaza evacuation order as UN warns "no place is safe"

Gaza - The Israeli army on Monday issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza, with witnesses reporting that many were fleeing.

Palestinian women and boys walk towards destroyed buildings as some residents return to the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Hundreds of thousands had already left Rafah ahead of and during a ground offensive launched by Israeli troops on the southernmost city since early May.



The warning for Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila, and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 "projectiles" were fired into Israel from the Khan Yunis region.

The attack was claimed by the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Israel had already staged air strikes in Rafah on Monday.

"Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order," said Bani Suhaila resident Ahmad Najjar. "There is a large displacement of residents."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman said, "It just shows, yet again, that no place is safe in Gaza; more efforts need to be made to protect civilians."

"It's another stop in this deadly circle of movement that the population in Gaza has to undergo on a regular basis," added the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.