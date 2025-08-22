Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2025: Toddler's expletive-laden candle review has TikTok in stitches!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler's brutally honest reaction to a scented candle has TikTok users crying with laughter.

In the clip, Alejandra takes her young daughter on a casual trip to the store, letting her smell a variety of candles.

When Alejandra asks her, "What's it smell like?" she probably expected an innocent answer like "flowers" or "cookies."

Instead, the toddler delivers the most unfiltered review possible: "It smells like f***ing s**t!"

"She put some PASSION into that word," one viewer hilariously commented.

