Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2025: Toddler's expletive-laden candle review has TikTok in stitches!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's brutally honest reaction to a scented candle has TikTok users crying with laughter.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Alejandra takes her young daughter on a casual trip to the store, letting her smell a variety of candles.

When Alejandra asks her, "What's it smell like?" she probably expected an innocent answer like "flowers" or "cookies."

Instead, the toddler delivers the most unfiltered review possible: "It smells like f***ing s**t!"

"She put some PASSION into that word," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This toddler's unfiltered candle review has TikTok crying with laughter!
This toddler's unfiltered candle review has TikTok crying with laughter!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alejandranicely
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alejandranicely

