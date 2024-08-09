Israel launches another deadly strike on Lebanon amid war fears

Naqura, Lebanon - An Israeli strike Friday killed two Hezbollah fighters near the border, a source close to the Lebanese group and Israel's military said, while drones broadcast anti-Hezbollah messages over south Lebanon.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila on August 9, 2024. © Rabih DAHER / AFP

Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces since the latter launched their ongoing assault on Gaza in October 2023.



But fears of wider regional war have skyrocketed after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs last week killed Hezbollah's top military commander – just hours before the killing, blamed on Israel, of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge.

Hezbollah in separate statements Friday said two of its fighters were "martyred on the road to Jerusalem," the phrase it uses to refer to fighters killed by Israeli fire.

A source close to the group, requesting anonymity, said the pair were killed "in an Israeli strike in Naqura."

The Israeli army said in a statement that "two Hezbollah terrorists were identified exiting a military structure belonging" to the group in the Naqura area, adding that air forces "eliminated" the operatives.

Elsewhere in south Lebanon, residents and local journalists circulated footage they said showed an Israeli drone flying over the village of Kunin, broadcasting the message in Arabic that the cross-border violence "is thanks to Hezbollah and Hassan Nasrallah," the group's chief.

On Thursday evening, residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil circulated similar videos in which the same message could be heard.