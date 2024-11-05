Israel launches latest deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank

Tammun, West Bank - Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed four Palestinian people in air strikes during two operations in the West Bank on Tuesday, in the latest attacks on the illegally occupied territory.

People inspect a damaged building where a Palestinian man was reportedly killed during an Israeli army raid in Tammun village south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank on November 5, 2024. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

Two people were killed in the town of Tammun, said Ahmad Assad, governor of the nearby city of Tubas whose jurisdiction includes Tammun.

"There is a martyr from the air strike whose body is torn to pieces," he told AFP.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah confirmed two men had been killed by Israeli forces in Tammun.

"The body of one of them, whose identity is still unknown, has been withheld by the army," the ministry said in a statement.

Two other Palestinian men were killed in another Israeli air strike in the town of Qabatiyah, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the governor of Jenin said.

"Two martyrs were killed as a result of an air strike carried out by Israeli forces during an operation in the Qabatiyah area," the governor, Kamal Abu Rubb, told AFP.

The two men were aged 40 and 38 and were related, he added.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the incident.

The Israeli military said it was checking the reports from Tammun, while it did not offer an immediate comment on Qabatiyah operation.

Violence in the West Bank, particularly in the northern areas of the territory, has soared since Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza on October 7 last year.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 754 Palestinians in the West Bank in that period, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.