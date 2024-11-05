Israel launches latest deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank
Tammun, West Bank - Palestinian officials said Israeli forces killed four Palestinian people in air strikes during two operations in the West Bank on Tuesday, in the latest attacks on the illegally occupied territory.
Two people were killed in the town of Tammun, said Ahmad Assad, governor of the nearby city of Tubas whose jurisdiction includes Tammun.
"There is a martyr from the air strike whose body is torn to pieces," he told AFP.
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah confirmed two men had been killed by Israeli forces in Tammun.
"The body of one of them, whose identity is still unknown, has been withheld by the army," the ministry said in a statement.
Two other Palestinian men were killed in another Israeli air strike in the town of Qabatiyah, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the governor of Jenin said.
"Two martyrs were killed as a result of an air strike carried out by Israeli forces during an operation in the Qabatiyah area," the governor, Kamal Abu Rubb, told AFP.
The two men were aged 40 and 38 and were related, he added.
The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the incident.
The Israeli military said it was checking the reports from Tammun, while it did not offer an immediate comment on Qabatiyah operation.
Violence in the West Bank, particularly in the northern areas of the territory, has soared since Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza on October 7 last year.
Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 754 Palestinians in the West Bank in that period, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.
Israel launches overnight strikes on the people of Gaza
Also on Tuesday, Gaza's civil defense agency said that at least 13 people, including some living in tents for displaced Palestinians, were killed in Israeli air strikes overnight.
Four people were killed when an Israeli missile hit the home of the Shurafa family in eastern Gaza City, civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Three people were killed and several wounded when a tent housing forcibly displaced Palestinians was hit by an Israeli missile in the east of Khan Younis city, Bassal said.
Another tent housing displaced people in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza was also hit by an Israeli air strike overnight, killing at least four people, he added.
Two other people were killed in separate incidents, Bassal said.
Israel has been waging a month-long military assault in northern Gaza, where thousands of people are trapped as the occupation intensifies a brutal blockade on food and other humanitarian assistance.
Israel has slaughtered at least 43,391 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July.
