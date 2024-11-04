UNRWA warns Israeli ban is likely to cause "collapse" of Gaza aid work

Gaza - The UN agency for supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that Israel 's ban on its operations would lead to the "collapse" of humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian child sits on top of sacks of flour at an UNRWA aid distribution center in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

"If this law is implemented, it would be likely to cause the collapse of the international humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip – an operation of which UNRWA is the backbone," Jonathan Fowler, an UNRWA spokesperson, told AFP.

"It would also be likely to cause the collapse of essential services provided by UNRWA in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including education, healthcare, and sanitation."

Israel formally notified the United Nations of its decision to sever ties with the agency supporting Palestinian refugees, it said Monday, after lawmakers voted to ban the organization vital to the occupied territories.

The ban, which sparked global condemnation including from US, should come into force in late January, with the UN Security Council warning it would have severe consequences for millions of Palestinians.

Without providing substantive evidence, Israel has accused a dozen employees of the agency, UNRWA, of participating in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. UNRWA fired nine employees following the accusations.

"On the instruction of Foreign Minister Israel Katz, the ministry of foreign affairs notified the UN of the cancellation of the agreement between the State of Israel and UNRWA," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"UNRWA, the organization whose employees participated in the October 7 massacre and many of whose employees are Hamas operatives, is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution," Katz was quoted as saying.

Israel has slaughtered at least 43,341 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July.