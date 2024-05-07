Israel starts bombing Rafah despite Hamas claims it has accepted ceasefire agreement

Rafah, Gaza - Israel carried out overnight strikes on Rafah in the south of Gaza, just hours after the Palestinian militant group Hamas said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt and Qatar.

After having vowed for weeks to push into the southern border town in defiance of global opposition, Israel called on Monday for Palestinians in eastern Rafah to leave for an "expanded humanitarian area" ahead of a ground incursion.



An AFP correspondent in the city reported heavy bombardment throughout the night, while the Kuwaiti hospital there said Tuesday in an updated toll that 11 people had been killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli strikes.

Hamas had said Monday evening that it had informed mediators Egypt and Qatar of its "approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire" in the seven-month-old war, prompting cheering crowds to take to the streets of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the proposal "is far from Israel's essential demands", but the government would send negotiators for talks "to exhaust the potential for arriving at an agreement".

In the meantime, it added, "Israel is continuing the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to advance the release of our hostages and the other objectives of the war".

Close Israeli ally the US said it was "reviewing" the Hamas response and urged its ally not to go forward with the full-scale assault.