Israel strikes southern Gaza as Blinken heads to Egypt for talks

Gaza Strip - Israel bombarded the southern Gaza Strip overnight, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to travel to Egypt on Thursday for more talks aimed at containing Israel's brutal campaign.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on January 10, 2024. © REUTERS

The diplomat was set to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, a day after talks with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who "committed" to reforming the body to potentially reunite Gaza and the occupied West Bank under its leadership after the war, Blinken said.



The Middle East trip coincided with a UN Security Council resolution on Wednesday demanding an "immediate" end to attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis carried out in solidarity with Palestinians under siege.

It also comes as Israel was set to face a powerful case brought by South Africa at the UN's top court on Thursday that it has committed genocidal acts in Gaza, charges both Israel and Blinken have dismissed – even as the death toll in Gaza has climbed to at least 23,357 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas' press office said early Thursday that 62 people had been killed in strikes overnight, including around Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in his evening briefing the night before that forces were continuing "to act decisively above and below ground" in the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said an Israeli strike on an ambulance in central Gaza killed four medics and two other passengers on Wednesday.

In Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza, people wounded in a strike at a nearby school were brought to the Al-Aqsa hospital.

"There are injured people at the school since last night, no cars or ambulances are reaching it – nothing," Ramadan Darwit told AFP at the hospital.