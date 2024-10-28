Israel to build enormously expensive "Iron Beam" laser system with US aid

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel 's defense ministry said on Monday it has earmarked $530 million to accelerate development of the laser air system known as "Iron Beam."

A handout picture released by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on April 14, 2022, shows a laser interception system at an undisclosed location. © Israeli Ministry of Defense / AFP

"The Ministry of Defense has signed a major deal worth approximately 2 billion shekels to significantly expand procurement of the laser interception systems, 'Iron Beam,'" a statement said.

The system is aimed at improving the interception of drones and other projectiles, amid Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza and Lebanon.

Iron Beam would supplement other aerial military capacities such as the more well-known Iron Dome.

These have been unable to intercept every projectile launched at Israel in the last year, resulting in both civilian and military casualties.

The defense ministry will work with companies Rafael and Elbit, the statement said.

It quoted ministry director general Eyal Zamir as saying he hoped the new system would "enter operational service within a year."