Israel unleashes latest killing frenzy on Gaza as Trump admits "a lot of people are starving"

Gaza City, Gaza - A wave of Israeli airstrikes killed more than 200 people in Gaza over less than two days as Palestinians reported one of the worst escalations in their never-ending ordeal.

Israel unleashed a killing frenzy on the people of Gaza, massacring over 200 people in less than 48 hours. © REUTERS

Medical sources cited by Al Jazeera said over 200 people were killed Wednesday through Friday in attacks all over the strip.

Palestinian accounts on social media spoke of tents, rubble, and what remained of shelters being bombed as some bid farewell, expecting to be killed in the onslaught.

As Israel continues the mass slaughter – which leading scholars have concluded is genocidal – its total blockade on humanitarian aid to the devastated territory is causing catastrophic levels of starvation.

President Donald Trump, who has kept up unequivocal US military and diplomatic support for Israel's campaign of unprecedented brutality, acknowledged the dire situation on Friday, telling reporters in Abu Dhabi: "We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving."

Though the Republican has at times broken from the previous administration's lockstep with Israel, he has given contradictory statements on Gaza, at times proposing the forcible displacement of its population to make way for a seaside resort or "freedom zone."

The official death toll in the strip passed 53,100 on Friday, though the true number is believed to be far higher.