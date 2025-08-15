UN reports massive increase in Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza

Gaza - The UN human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since May 27, and as of August 13, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

That compares with a figure of 1,373 killed the office reported on August 1.

The update came as Gaza's civil defense agency said at least 31 people were killed by Israeli fire on Friday, including 12 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

On Wednesday, the chief of staff of the Israeli military said plans had been approved for a new offensive in Gaza, and the military intends to take control of Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, some of the most densely populated parts of the territory.

In recent days, Gaza City residents have told AFP of more frequent air strikes targeting residential areas, while earlier this week Hamas denounced "aggressive" Israeli ground incursions in the area.

The Israeli government's plans to expand its assault – which numerous human rights experts and groups have deemed genocidal – have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.