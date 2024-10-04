Israeli forces commit latest West Bank massacre in deadliest air raid for decades

Tulkarem, West Bank - An Israeli airstrike on the illegally occupied West Bank late Thursday killed at least 18 in the refugee camp of Tulkarem.

Israel launched its deadliest airstrike on the illegally occupied West Bank for decades late on Thursday. © REUTERS

A source within the Palestinian security services told AFP that the air raid was the deadliest in the West Bank since 2000.



"Eighteen martyrs following the bombing of the Tulkarem camp by the occupation," the Palestinian health ministry said on its Telegram account.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike on the town in the northern West Bank, describing it as a joint operation carried out by the Shin Bet internal security service and the air force, according to a brief statement by the military.

The Israeli military later said the strike had killed a Hamas leader in Tulkarem – Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi. It accused Oufi participating in attacks in the West Bank and said he was in the process of planning another assault.

Hamas condemned the air strike, calling it a "cruel attack" that would prove to be a "dangerous escalation."

Reached by telephone, camp official Faisal Salama told AFP that the attack had been carried out by an F-16 fighter jet.

Alaa Sroji, a social activist from the area, said the Israeli plane had "hit a cafeteria in a four-story building."

"There are many victims in the hospital," the resident added, saying the toll would likely rise.