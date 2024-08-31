Israel besieges West Bank cities amid brutal war on illegally occupied Palestinian territories

Israel pressed on with its bloody assault on the illegally occupied West Bank on Saturday as its brutal war on Palestinians reached new heights.

Israel escalated its war on the Palestinian people by besieging cities in the illegally occupied West Bank. © REUTERS As clashes and explosions persisted in the northern city of Jenin, the Israeli military said two Palestinians were killed while preparing to carry out bombings overnight in the south of the West Bank.

Hamas hailed a "heroic operation" at what it called a "sensitive time" during the Israeli operations in the north. Its ally Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in the northern West Bank, similarly said it "congratulates" the perpetrators of what it called a "coordinated attack." The Israeli army described a vehicle explosion at a petrol station in the illegal Gush Etzion settlement bloc as "an attempted car bombing," while a car chase with a militant in the illegal Israeli settlement of Karmei Zur also ended with an explosive detonating.

Israel wages war on bastion of Palestinian resistance

Armored vehicles and bulldozers have been brought into Jenin to destroy roads and homes, as well as block access to hospitals. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since Wednesday in simultaneous raids in several cities in the northern West Bank. Since Friday, soldiers have concentrated their assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camps, long a bastion of Palestinian resistance against the occupation. On Saturday morning, an AFP photographer in Jenin heard ongoing clashes in the city, where the streets were mostly empty save for armored vehicles, including one that blocked access to the government hospital. "I think it's the worst day since the start of the raid... We hear from time to time clashes and sometimes there is big bombing," said the hospital's director, Wisam Bakr. Water and electricity were cut off from the hospital, forcing it to rely on a generator and water tank, he told AFP. Bulldozers have been brought in to destroy roads and demolish dozens of homes. At least 637 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers and settlers since October 7, adding to the more than 40,000 killed in Israel's devastating war on Gaza.