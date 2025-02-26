Trump posts grotesque AI-generated video of Gaza as seaside resort featuring his name

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's official social media accounts posted a grotesque AI-generated video depicting Gaza rebuilt into a seaside resort, replete with hotels bearing his name and a towering golden statue of himself.

The video racked up over 10.5 million views on Instagram and was shared 2,400 times on Trump's Truth Social network by Wednesday morning.

Despite speculation that his accounts had been hacked, the 33-second clip remained on Trump's accounts without denial or retraction hours after the initial posting on Tuesday night.

The video "Gaza 2025 What's Next?" opens with people on a rubble-strewn street emerging from a tunnel onto a beach with palm trees and yachts.

Trump has floated the possibility of the US seizing Gaza – which has been virtually destroyed by a brutal Israeli assault that has strayed into genocide according to numerous experts – and ethnically cleansing it of its Palestinian population.

He later appeared to roll back on his plan, saying he was only recommending the idea, and conceded the leaders of Jordan and Egypt had rejected the proposal to move Palestinians against their will.

In the social media clip, the soundtrack includes the lyrics "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see" and "feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

AI-generated renditions of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sip cocktails in swimsuits by a pool, while other shots show what appears to be Elon Musk dancing under a shower of cash on the beach.

A larger-than-life golden statue of Trump is also featured.