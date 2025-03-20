Israel drops fliers with genocidal threats against Gaza population: "The game will end soon"

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel is threatening to "disappear" Gaza 's entire population as it continues its US-backed campaign of mass killing in the territory after reneging on a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel's is threatening Gaza's population with extermination as the death toll from two days of bombardment rose to over 500. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

At least 506 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday, over 200 of whom were children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel has also renewed its forced displacement orders and re-invaded the central part of the strip, cutting off access to its north and declaring entire areas teeming with civilians "combat zones."

Meanwhile, Palestinians have been receiving air-dropped fliers with a chilling message to those who will not: "The world map will not change if all the people of Gaza disappear."

Citing US President Donald Trump's ethnic cleansing plan for the territory, the text explicitly threatens extermination: "No one will notice you. No one will ask about you... The game will end soon."

The genocidal language mirrored that of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who on Wednesday promised "total devastation" for Gaza's residents unless they "remove Hamas" from power and return the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 attacks.

A truce that led to a largely successful exchange of Palestinian and Israeli captives broke down at the beginning of March when Israel refused to progress to the next phase as agreed upon and, together with the US, insisted on changing the terms of the deal.

It has since blocked the entry of all aid into the devastated enclave, cut the power supply, and resume a brutal assault that has already been deemed genocidal by numerous legal experts, human rights organizations, and scholars.