Israeli organization accused of blatant October 7 disinformation and mishandling human remains

Be'eri, Israel - A new bombshell report has found evidence that a private Israeli organization involved in the collection of bodies after the October 7 attacks spread disinformation and mishandled human remains.

Israeli volunteers from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish emergency response team Zaka gather by vehicle destroyed in the October 7 attacks. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

The ultra-Orthodox volunteer group Zaka has been accused of making grave errors and spreading outright lies about the victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks for its own profit, according to a Haaretz report. The Israeli Defense Forces, meanwhile, chose not to deploy many of their troops specifically trained in collection and identification of human remains.

While on the scene of the attacks, some Zaka volunteers were shooting fundraising videos and even arranging private tours for donors, using the gruesome scene as a backdrop to boost calls for money.

On top of that, many of the human remains collected by Zaka volunteers have been mishandled, with parts left behind, mislabeled, or even placed together without proper identification.

"We received bags of theirs without documentation, and sometimes with body parts that were unrelated to one another," an Israeli officer at the Shura base told Haaretz.

"There were bags with two skulls, bags with two hands, with no way to know which was whose," one of the Shura volunteers said.

The fiasco severely slowed down efforts to document what transpired on October 7 and to return remains to families for proper burial, insiders have said.