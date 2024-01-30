Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors and patients kill Palestinian in their hospital beds

Jenin, West Bank - Israeli soldiers disguised as medical staff and patients raided a West Bank hospital Tuesday and assassinated three Palestinian men in their beds, in an operation that caused outrage.

Israeli soldiers dressed as doctors and patients broke into a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin before assassinating three Palestinian men in their beds. © Collage: via REUTERS

An AFP photographer saw a bullet hole on a pillow covered in blood following the raid at Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, where Palestinians gathered around the bodies of those killed.



The Israeli military said forces entered the hospital – a major health facility serving Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp – to target a "Hamas terrorist cell."

Announcing the killing by Israeli forces of three people inside the hospital, the Palestinian health ministry stressed healthcare facilities are granted special protection under international law.

"The minister of health calls urgently on the United Nations General Assembly, international institutions and human rights organizations to end the daily string of crimes committed by the occupation (Israel) against our people and health centres," a ministry statement said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the "heinous" hospital killings were a "crime against humanity", in a statement on X.