Israel says it is open to deal that includes "ending the fighting" in Gaza as brutal assault continues

Doha, Qatar - Israel signaled Sunday that it was open to striking a deal with Hamas that included "ending the fighting" in Gaza , where rescuers reported dozens killed a day after Israel stepped up its attacks.

Palestinians mourn by the bodies of relatives who were killed in Israeli strikes at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on May 18, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Amid the escalated assault, Israel and Hamas were entering indirect talks in Qatar that the Palestinian group said were aimed at ending the war.



In a statement on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that "even at this very moment, the negotiation team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal – whether according to the Witkoff framework or as part of ending the fighting," referring to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff who has been involved in previous discussions.

Such a deal, according to Netanyahu's statement, "would include the release of all the hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip."

Ever since a two-month ceasefire fell apart in March as Israel resumed its assault, negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said on Saturday that the talks in Doha had kicked off "without any preconditions from either side."



A Hamas source familiar with the negotiations said that "positions are being exchanged by both sides in an attempt at bridging perspectives," adding the group was approaching the talks with "great flexibility."