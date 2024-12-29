Israel's Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery

Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, his office said after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to undergo prostate removal surgery, his office said. © STOYAN NENOV / POOL / AFP

The procedure comes with Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip ongoing after more than 14 months.

Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said.

In March, he underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu.

The prime minister, along with former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.