Israel's Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, his office said after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.
The procedure comes with Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip ongoing after more than 14 months.
Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said.
In March, he underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu.
The prime minister, along with former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Israel has killed at least 45,514 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the genocide's true death toll to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of last July.
Cover photo: STOYAN NENOV / POOL / AFP