Japan's Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony, instead demanding Gaza ceasefire

Nagasaki, Japan - The Israeli ambassador to Japan has not yet been invited to Nagasaki's annual peace ceremony, said city officials who instead sent the embassy a letter calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

Doves are released into the air during a memorial ceremony at the Peace Park in Nagasaki on the anniversary of the US atomic bombing during World War II. © STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

The city in southern Japan this week invited dozens of countries and territories to the August 9 event on the anniversary of the US nuclear attack in 1945 that killed 74,000 people.



But "as for Israel, the situation is changing day by day... so we have put sending an invitation letter on hold," Mayor Shiro Suzuki told reporters on Monday.

Israel launched a blistering military offensive in Gaza nearly eight months ago, killing more than 36,550 Palestinians to date.

Worries that protests could disrupt the memorial for atomic bomb victims are partly behind the decision, said Suzuki.

"Given the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, and public opinion in the international community, there are concerns about the risk of unexpected incidents during the ceremony," which should be "safe and smooth."

"As the Ukraine situation has not changed, we are not inviting Russia or Belarus" either, Suzuki added.

The Palestinian envoy has been invited to the ceremony in Nagasaki, local officials told AFP on Tuesday. Japanese media said that both sides are usually invited.