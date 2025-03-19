Mahmoud Khalil scores big win as judge moves case to New Jersey despite Trump administration's efforts

New York, New York - Detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil won an important legal victory on Wednesday as a judge moved his case to a New Jersey court and extended a block on his deportation.

Detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil's case has been moved to New Jersey, in spite of the Trump's administration's wishes. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

President Donald Trump's administration had Khalil's case to be heard in Louisiana, an extremely conservative district seen as sympathetic to its efforts to deport the advocate for Palestinian rights.

"The government first moved Mahmoud to Louisiana, then it tried to move his federal case there, too, hoping for better odds in court," said Ramzi Kassem, law professor at City University of New York and co-director of CLEAR, a legal non-profit that represents Khalil.

"The judge rightly rejected that approach and transferred the case to a court in the greater New York City area, close to Mahmoud's home, where the case and, most importantly, Mahmoud himself, belong. We intend to bring him home next."

Khalil was arrested by immigration authorities and taken to Louisiana earlier this month, sparking huge protests nationwide.

The government has not accused Khalil – a green card-holder – of breaking any laws and initially seemed confused about his immigration status. Later, officials said his permanent residency was being revoked over his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, under rarely used powers to deport non-citizens accused of simply "undermining" US foreign policy.

His arrest has triggered widespread outrage and many, including Khalil himself in a letter published Tuesday, see him as a political prisoner.

Judge Jesse Furman moved the case on grounds that he did not have jurisdiction, as the legal filing was submitted while Khalil was in New Jersey, not New York.

Furman also wrote "this is indeed an exceptional case and there is a need for careful judicial review."