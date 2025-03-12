Mahmoud Khalil: New Yorkers rally to demand freedom for detained Palestinian Columbia student

New York, New York - Protestors gathered in New York's Foley Square on Wednesday to rally in support of Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University student who has been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for protesting in solidarity with Palestinians .

TAG24 was live on the scene as protestors gathered in New York to call for the release of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. © TAG24/Kelly Christ

Khalil, a green card holder and permanent US resident, was arrested on Sunday by immigration authorities and was transferred to a facility in Louisiana.

Hundreds of New Yorkers flooded Foley Square to urge his freedom, filling the air with chants of "Hands off our students now!" and "Release Mahmoud right now!"

Khalil was a leading figure in on-campus protests at Columbia that called on the university to divest from Israel amid the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

Throughout Wednesday's demonstration, activists sounded the alarm on what Khalil's arrest – which was set in motion and celebrated by President Donald Trump's administration – meant for American freedoms.

"If they're coming for [Khalil] today, they're coming for you tomorrow," Rev. Adriene Thorne of the Riverside Church told the crowd.

Speaking with TAG24, attendee Virginia Vitzthum warned: "This is the Trump administration fulfilling its promise to criminalize protest, attack immigrants, [and] make schools uncomfortable."

"That somebody who's a legal resident could be taken away, taken to Louisiana... it's terrifying," she added. "It's authoritarianism."