Israel announces partial pauses in Gaza attacks amid severe starvation crisis

Gaza - Israel declared a "tactical pause" in its attacks in parts of Gaza on Sunday and said it would allow the UN and aid agencies to open secure land routes to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.

Thick smoke billows during Israeli strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza on July 27, 2025. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The military also said it had begun air-dropping food into the territory amid growing allegations that it is using starvation as a weapon against Palestinian civilians.

In a statement, the army said it coordinated its decisions with the UN and international organizations to "increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip."

There was no immediate official response from the UN or non-governmental aid agencies operating in Gaza, and privately skeptical humanitarian sources said they were waiting to see the results on the ground of the Israeli announcement.

The pause in fighting would be limited to areas where the military says Israeli troops are not currently operating – Al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City – and last from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM every day.

The Israeli statement added that "designated secure routes" had been opened across all of Gaza to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organization convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine.

The Israeli military claimed these operations should disprove "the false claim of deliberate starvation in the Gaza Strip."

Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza on March 2. In late May, it began allowing a small trickle of aid to resume while continuing the near-total blockade, amid warnings of a wave of starvation.