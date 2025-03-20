Miami Beach mayor takes loss in effort to defund cinema for screening film on Palestine

Miami Beach, Florida - Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner on Wednesday withdrew a proposed resolution to defund an independent movie theater for screening an Oscar-winning film on Palestine .

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has withdrawn a resolution to strip city funding and support for an independent movie theater that showed an Oscar-winning documentary on Palestine. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Meiner's resolution sought to terminate the city's relationship with and financial support of O Cinema, a theater which rents space at Old City Hall.

The mayor introduced the measure earlier this month in response to O Cinema's screening of No Other Land, an Academy Award-winning documentary about Israel's land theft and forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

Meiner had urged O Cinema to cancel screenings of the movie, which he described as "hateful propaganda." The theater ultimately chose to show the film in spite of the mayor's opposition.

Attempts to punish the theater raised widespread concerns for free speech rights.

"The ability to document history and share diverse perspectives is a fundamental First Amendment right – one that cannot be erased or suppressed simply because those in power disapprove of a particular message," O Cinema said in a statement shared by CBS.

Meiner put a second resolution on the agenda calling on O Cinema to "showcase films that highlight a fair and balanced viewpoint of the current war between the state of Israel and the groups Hamas and Hezbollah to ensure that the viewpoint of Jewish people and the state of Israel is fully and accurately presented."

The Miami Beach City Commission tabled the measure until a later date.