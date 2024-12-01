Michael Moore slams Senate Democrats as "Genocide Arms Dealers" over Israeli weapons vote

Traverse City, Michigan - Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has lambasted Senate Democrats for voting against a resolution to halt the shipment of weapons to Israel during its war on Gaza .

In a recent blog post, filmmaker Michael Moore criticized senate Democrats who recently voted against a resolution to halt weapon shipments to Israel. © JIM WATSON / AFP

In a recent post on his Substack, Moore shared an image showing photos of all the Senate Democrats that voted against a resolution introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont that sought to block three new shipments of US weapons to Israel.

"What better way to celebrate losing the November 5 election than by continuing to ignore the will of the American people who oppose Israel's war on Gaza," Moore wrote.

"Nothing says to the public 'we hear you' better than the Democratic Party announcing that 'we're going to kill even more children in Palestine now with your/our American tax dollars.'"

Moore went on to argue that if the party continues supporting Israel's efforts, they may lose more elections in the near future.

"[The Senators'] behavior in supporting this aggression will only cost them more elections," Moore said. "Voters under 45 and people of color combined (making up nearly half the electorate), have no interest in war, and would rather our government spend our money on our schools, our elderly, and our broken health care system.

"Time to cut Bibi off," he added.

Polling shows that Moore's views are more in line with the American people than the Senators who voted against the bill.