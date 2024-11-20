Senate votes on Sanders-led initiative to block offensive weapon sales to Israel

Washington DC - A group of Democratic senators failed in their bid to block shipments of US weapons to Israel after several procedural motions were voted down in the upper chamber Wednesday evening.

A group of Democratic senators failed in their bid to block shipments of US weapons to Israel after several procedural motions were voted down in the upper chamber Wednesday evening. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The initiative was led by progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Joe Biden's Democratic Party and has been a vocal opponent of Israel's assault on Gaza – which human rights groups warn has evolved into genocide.

Accusing the US of "complicity" in human rights "atrocities," Sanders said that nonstop aid for Israel would undermine US credibility on other geopolitical issues.

"Nobody is going to take anything you say with a grain of seriousness," said the 83-year-old, who recently won re-election to another six-year term.

"They will say to you, 'You're concerned about China, you're concerned about Russia, you're concerned about Iran. Well, why are you funding the starvation of children in Gaza right now?'"

Sanders introduced what are called Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, seeking to block the Biden administration's recent sale of $20 billion in US weapons to Israel.

Moves to advance three resolutions all failed, garnering only around 20 votes out of the chamber's 100 members, with most Democrats joining all Republicans against the measures.

The Biden administration has steadfastly backed Israel while counseling restraint for more than a year.

US officials had recently warned Israel its military aid could be at risk if the humanitarian situation did not improve in Gaza, but ultimately declined to withhold any assistance despite the ongoing horrific conditions in the strip.