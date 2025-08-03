Middle East academic research caught in crosshairs of Trump's crackdown

Cambridge, Massachusetts - The issue of academic research on the Middle East has become a political flashpoint, as critics of Israel allege a "Palestine exception" exists when it comes to free speech rights.

A special edition of the prestigious Harvard Educational Review dedicated to Palestinians was abruptly cancelled.

Case in point, recently, a special edition of the prestigious Harvard Educational Review (HER) was in the works, entirely dedicated to Palestinians – the articles had been painstakingly written, edited, and approved.

But the authors said they also received an unusual demand for a final readout by lawyers, which soon derailed their efforts.

The publisher's stunning late-stage decision to scrap the entire edition reflects the overheated political climate in the US, where academic research on the Middle East has attracted accusations of so-called "wokeism" and "antisemitism" from President Donald Trump, as Israel's horrific assault rages on.

The edition began taking shape when, in March 2024 – six months after the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks – the renowned Harvard publication called for papers for a special issue on "Education and Palestine."

Anthropologist Thea Abu El-Haj and her colleagues submitted a paper on "scholasticide," a term describing the destruction of an education system, like in Gaza, with reference to the experience of Palestinian teachers during the Lebanese Civil War between 1975 and 1990.

But then the authors received phone calls informing them that the text would have to be submitted to Harvard's Office of the General Counsel for a "risk assessment."

"I have been publishing for decades in academic journals – including HER twice – and I have never been asked for this kind of review," said El-Haj, a professor at Columbia University's Barnard College.

After the authors objected to "censorship," the director of Harvard Education Press Jessica Fiorillo, told the authors the special issue had been cancelled in its entirety.