Netanyahu addresses reports he will speak to US Congress over Jewish holiday

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday denied American media reports that he will address the US Congress on June 13, amid mounting pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Netanyahu's office told Israeli media the date of his speech to Congress had "not been finalized," but it would not be on June 13 because it interferes with a Jewish holiday.



The date had been reported by Punchbowl News and Politico.

Speculation about the visit comes with Netanyahu facing intense criticism over the civilian death toll in the war on Gaza, which has ratcheted tension with President Joe Biden's administration.

Biden on Friday presented what he labeled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict, free all hostages, and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.

Netanyahu's office stressed that the Gaza assault would continue until all of Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

The four party leaders in the House and Senate asked Netanyahu last week to speak before a joint meeting of Congress in a letter voicing solidarity with Israel "in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive."

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called in March for Israel to hold new elections in a rare example of criticism from a senior American official of the country's handling of the war on Gaza.

The rebuke from Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, came amid expressions of dismay from the White House over the death toll in the occupied Gaza Strip.