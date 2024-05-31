Congress leaders invite Israel PM Netanyahu to address lawmakers

Washington DC - Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address to lawmakers, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday.

The four party leaders in the House and Senate asked Netanyahu to speak before a joint meeting of Congress at a date yet to be arranged, although US media reported that it is expected to take place just before or soon after the August recess.



"We join the state of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability," said the letter, which Johnson made public.

"For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress."

A visit from Netanyahu could be an awkward affair for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called in March for Israel to hold new elections in a rare example of strident criticism from a senior American official of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

The rebuke from Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, came amid increased pressure from President Joe Biden over the mounting death toll in the conflict, sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

In a sign of the worsening ties between Washington and the Netanyahu government, Schumer said the Israeli leader was one of four "major obstacles" to peace, alongside Hamas, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and radical right-wing Israelis.