Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2025: Mom finds toddler "double-fisting" bottles while sibling cries

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one mom got an unexpected surprise when she walked in to check on her toddlers.

In the clip, the mom walks into the bedroom to find her two kids in the same crib – but in very different moods.

While one toddler sat crying, the other calmly had two bottles pressed to his mouth at once, drinking both like a pro.

One viewer wrote, "he's smiling, he knows exactly what he's doing."

"It’s giving biblical greed," another joked.

Check it out: