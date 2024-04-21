Netanyahu says Israel will inflict more "painful blows" as assault on Gaza rages on

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address ahead of the Jewish Passover holiday, said Israel will soon deliver more painful attacks to the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group in Gaza.

In a Sunday video address, Netanyahu announced "further painful blows" against Hamas, saying "this will happen shortly."

Israel has been announcing a military operation in the town of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt for some time, despite warnings from its allies.

The Passover holiday begins on Monday evening.

In negotiations for a ceasefire in return for the release of further hostages and Palestinian prisoners, Hamas has recently hardened its position, Netanyahu said.

"Instead of deviating from its radical positions, Hamas is now building on the division among us, emboldened by the pressure exerted on the Israeli government," said Netanyahu.

"In the coming days, we will increase military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas, because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory," the prime minister said. Hamas has so far rejected all mediation proposals, he said.