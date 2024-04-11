USAID chief says famine has begun in Gaza in Senate hearing marked by protests

Washington DC - United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power admitted that Gaza is already experiencing famine during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on April 10, 2024. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

"USAID teams have been working day and night to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly the entire population is living under the threat of famine," Power shared in an opening statement before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

The hearing followed cables USAID sent to the National Security Council warning that famine had already set in in parts of Gaza.

"Do you think it is plausible or likely that parts of Gaza, and in particular northern Gaza, are already experiencing famine?" Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas asked during questioning on Wednesday.

In her affirmative response, Power cited an analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

"That is their assessment and we believe that assessment is credible," she said.

"So famine is already occurring there?" Castro replied.

"That is – yes," Power answered.