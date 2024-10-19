Netanyahu's home targeted in Hezbollah rocket barrage amid Israeli assault on Gaza and Lebanon
Haifa, Israel - Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday, as Hezbollah launched a barrage of projectiles into Israel from its northern neighbor Lebanon.
On its southern front, Israel hammered Gaza with air strikes, with an overnight raid on Jabalia in the north killing 33 people according to Gaza's civil defense agency.
Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier and his wife were not in Caesarea during the drone attack and "there were no injuries." Earlier, the military said a drone fired from Lebanon had "hit a structure" in the central Israeli town.
Throughout the morning, sirens blared in Israel as Hezbollah launched projectiles from various locations. The group said it fired a large salvo of advanced rockets at a military base in the Haifa region of northern Israel.
Late last month, Israel severely stepped up its air strikes on Lebanon and sent in ground forces. Israel has reportedly killed more than 2,255 people in Lebanon over the last year.
In Gaza, the relentless Israeli attacks followed the killing on Wednesday of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. On Friday, Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya reiterated the Palestinian group's position that no hostages would be freed "unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops."
Gaza civil defense agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal announced "33 deaths and dozens of wounded" in an Israeli strike Jabalia overnight. The Israeli military claimed it was "looking into it."
Early on Saturday, three houses in the Jabalia refugee camp were targeted, the agency said, while witnesses told AFP there was heavy gunfire and artillery shelling in the direction of the camp. Also on Saturday, Israeli forces surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia in their latest attack on Gaza's healthcare infrastructure.
Israeli forces have been concentrating their efforts on northern Gaza in recent days, sparking dire warnings of mass starvation and death.
Witnesses also reported Israeli shelling in central Gaza's Al-Bureij camp.
Gaza ceasefire still not in sight
Netanyahu called Sinwar's killing an "important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas," adding that the death marked "the beginning of the end" of Israel's brutal military assault.
US President Joe Biden, whose country is Israel's top arms provider, said Sinwar's death was "an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas."
In a joint statement, Biden and the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain emphasized "the immediate necessity to bring the hostages home to their families, for ending the war in Gaza, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians."
Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged Israel's government and international mediators to leverage "this major achievement to secure hostages' return."
In August, Netanyahu called Sinwar "the only obstacle to a hostage deal." This even though Israel has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals agreed to by Hamas.
Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of killed hostage Yoram Metzger, said with Sinwar dead it was "unacceptable" that the hostages would "stay in captivity even one more day."
But she added: "We (are) afraid that Netanyahu does not intend on stopping the war, nor does he intend to bring the hostages back."
An Israeli autopsy found that Sinwar was initially wounded in the arm by shrapnel, but killed by a gunshot to the head, the New York Times reported.
The newspaper said it was unclear who fired the shot or when, or what weapon was used.
Israel creates "hell on Earth"
Israel has killed 42,500 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to data from the health ministry in the territory. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, potentially upwards of 186,000 as of July.
A conservative estimate puts the death toll among children in Gaza at over 14,100, said James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.
For the one million children in the besieged territory, "Gaza is the real-world embodiment of hell on Earth," he said.
Criticism has been mounting over the death toll and Israel's blockade on food and aid despite dire UN warnings of famine in Gaza.
Israel is also ramping up its attacks on the people of Lebanon.
Lebanon's health ministry said two people were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a vital highway north of Beirut.
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon warned the escalation was "causing widespread destruction of towns and villages" in the country's south.
Since late September, Israel has killed at least 1,418 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.
Cover photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP