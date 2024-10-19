Netanyahu's home targeted in Hezbollah rocket barrage amid Israeli assault on Gaza and Lebanon

Haifa, Israel - Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday, as Hezbollah launched a barrage of projectiles into Israel from its northern neighbor Lebanon.

A member of the Israeli Defense Forces walks in font of a charred car near a building hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Kiryat Ata in the Haifa district on October 19, 2024. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

On its southern front, Israel hammered Gaza with air strikes, with an overnight raid on Jabalia in the north killing 33 people according to Gaza's civil defense agency.

Netanyahu's office said the Israeli premier and his wife were not in Caesarea during the drone attack and "there were no injuries." Earlier, the military said a drone fired from Lebanon had "hit a structure" in the central Israeli town.

Throughout the morning, sirens blared in Israel as Hezbollah launched projectiles from various locations. The group said it fired a large salvo of advanced rockets at a military base in the Haifa region of northern Israel.

Late last month, Israel severely stepped up its air strikes on Lebanon and sent in ground forces. Israel has reportedly killed more than 2,255 people in Lebanon over the last year.

In Gaza, the relentless Israeli attacks followed the killing on Wednesday of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. On Friday, Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya reiterated the Palestinian group's position that no hostages would be freed "unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops."

Gaza civil defense agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal announced "33 deaths and dozens of wounded" in an Israeli strike Jabalia overnight. The Israeli military claimed it was "looking into it."

Early on Saturday, three houses in the Jabalia refugee camp were targeted, the agency said, while witnesses told AFP there was heavy gunfire and artillery shelling in the direction of the camp. Also on Saturday, Israeli forces surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia in their latest attack on Gaza's healthcare infrastructure.

Israeli forces have been concentrating their efforts on northern Gaza in recent days, sparking dire warnings of mass starvation and death.

Witnesses also reported Israeli shelling in central Gaza's Al-Bureij camp.