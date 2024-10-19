Israeli forces launch yet another hospital attack amid dire fears for northern Gaza

Beit Lahia, Gaza - Health authorities in Gaza said Israeli forces surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital in the territory's northern town of Beit Lahia at dawn on Saturday.

Mourners attend the funeral of 10-year-old Sama al-Debs, who was killed by Israel in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on October 18, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"Israeli tanks have completely surrounded the hospital, cut off electricity and shelled the hospital, targeting the second and third floors with artillery," said the facility's director, Marwan Sultan.

"There are serious risks to medical staff and patients."

In a statement, Gaza's health ministry also said Israel had targeted the upper floors, adding there were "more than 40 patients and wounded in addition to the medical staff" present.

"Heavy gunfire" towards the hospital and its courtyard had sparked a "state of great panic" among patients and staff, it added.

Israel launched a new offensive in northern Gaza earlier this month, with an estimated 400,000 people trapped amid the relentless bombardment and starvation campaign. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that the area is "being erased."

Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike the night before in nearby Jabalia killed 33 people.