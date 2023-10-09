New Yorkers stage Times Square rally in support of Palestinian rights

New York, New York - Thousands of New Yorkers hit the streets on Sunday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people as violence erupts and war alarms sound in Israel and Gaza.

Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz leads chants for Palestinian liberation during a march and rally in New York City on October 8, 2023. © Screenshot/Twitter/votesocialist24

Chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Long live Palestine," protesters marched from Times Square to near both the Israeli Consulate and the United Nations headquarters in New York.



The action followed Saturday's surge in violence that has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded after militant group Hamas launched a deadly assault from Gaza. The Israeli government responded by hammering blockaded Gaza – often described as the world's largest open-air prison – with heavy air strikes.

Many human rights advocates have said the only way to guarantee peace in the region is by ending the State of Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestine and the United States' complicity in the matter.

Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz joined the Manhattan rally for Palestinian freedom, leading chants and demanding a stop to US support for Israel's apartheid regime.

"Who is the terrorist? The United States of America. The biggest purveyor of violence around the world," De la Cruz, so far the staunchest supporter of Palestinians of the 2024 candidates, told the crowd.

"We have the historic responsibility of defeating Israeli colonialism and US imperialism because they are both married at the hip. You can't have one without the other," she continued.

"We are here in solidarity because ain't no one free until Palestine is free."