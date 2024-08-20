University of California cracks down on Gaza solidarity movement with new restrictions
Oakland, California - The University of California system is issuing a ban on face masks and encampments in the wake of mass student-led Gaza solidarity protests.
University of California President Michael V. Drake issued the order as students begin returning to the system's 10 campuses this week.
"Freedom to express diverse viewpoints is fundamental to the mission of the University, and lawful protests play a pivotal role in that process," Drake said in a statement. "While the vast majority of protests held on our campuses are peaceful and nonviolent, some of the activities we saw this past year were not."
The changes to UC campus regulations have sparked accusations of extreme repression and ableism, particularly when it comes to rules banning face masks used to "conceal identity."
"Campus police cannot determine if masking is for health reasons and anyone should be able to mask," renowned disability rights advocate Alice Wong posted on X.
Gen-Z for Change Executive Director Elise Joshi wrote, "How does one differentiate from someone using a mask for health vs 'concealing identity'??? UC Berkeley, as an alum, this policy is ableist and shameful."
"Ban encampments and masking all you want. It won't stop Palestine organizing on campus," she added.
Gaza student protesters face brutal repression on University of California campuses
The policy announcement came after UC campuses were rocked by militarized crackdowns on Gaza solidarity encampments last semester.
UCLA students faced particularly brutal treatment after administrators deployed law enforcement to quell the demonstrations, resulting in a total of 210 arrests. The encampment also suffered a violent attack led by masked pro-Israel and far-right assailants who have gone largely unpunished.
Many of the detained student protesters are still facing legal and disciplinary charges, while the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000 people.
The response to student-led demonstrations sparked a series of walkouts last spring among UC academic workers unionized with the United Auto Workers.
The protests formed part of a nationwide movement of students, faculty, and other campus community members demanding their universities divest from weapons manufacturers and companies that do business with Israel.
