University of California cracks down on Gaza solidarity movement with new restrictions

Oakland, California - The University of California system is issuing a ban on face masks and encampments in the wake of mass student-led Gaza solidarity protests.

University of California President Michael V. Drake issued the order as students begin returning to the system's 10 campuses this week.



"Freedom to express diverse viewpoints is fundamental to the mission of the University, and lawful protests play a pivotal role in that process," Drake said in a statement. "While the vast majority of protests held on our campuses are peaceful and nonviolent, some of the activities we saw this past year were not."

The changes to UC campus regulations have sparked accusations of extreme repression and ableism, particularly when it comes to rules banning face masks used to "conceal identity."

"Campus police cannot determine if masking is for health reasons and anyone should be able to mask," renowned disability rights advocate Alice Wong posted on X.

Gen-Z for Change Executive Director Elise Joshi wrote, "How does one differentiate from someone using a mask for health vs 'concealing identity'??? UC Berkeley, as an alum, this policy is ableist and shameful."

"Ban encampments and masking all you want. It won't stop Palestine organizing on campus," she added.