UN raises alarm over brutal Israeli methods in attacks on illegally occupied West Bank

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN voiced serious concerns Friday over the Israeli military's use of force during its raid this week in the West Bank, including methods "developed for war fighting".

The UN said Israel is using "unlawful lethal force" and methods developed for warfare in its brutal raids on the Jenin area in the illegally occupied West Bank. © AFP The Israeli military this week launched a brutal assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the illegally occupied West Bank, days into a ceasefire in its war on Gaza, which has crossed the threshold into genocide, according to numerous human rights organizations, legal experts, and scholars. "We are deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank," UN human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva. "The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations. "This includes multiple airstrikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety."

UN highlights Israeli settler rampages

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured in Israeli attacks © REUTERS UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called for Israel to adopt and enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the operation, dubbed Iron Wall, was to "eradicate terrorism" in the area, which, like the rest of the West Bank, is under illegal Israeli occupation. Kheetan said the UN rights office had verified that at least 12 Palestinians had been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, adding that most of them were unarmed. He called for all killings in a law enforcement context to be thoroughly and independently investigated. "Those responsible for unlawful killings must be held to account," the spokesperson added. Kheetan pointed out that following the Gaza ceasefire announcement, violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank had been "attacking Palestinian villages and stoning vehicles," with houses and cars torched. "We are also concerned by repeated comments from some Israeli officials about plans to expand settlements further still, in a fresh breach of international law. We recall again that the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into territories it occupies also amounts to a war crime," he said.