Palestinian medics report five killed as Israel raids West Bank's Tubas

Tubas, West Bank - Palestinian medics reported Thursday that five people were killed in a strike targeting a car in the occupied West Bank area of Tubas, as the Israeli military said it carried out raids.

People assess the scene where an Israeli drone strike killed Palestinians, in Tubas in the occupied West Bank, on September 5, 2024. © REUTERS

"Five killed and (one) seriously wounded in a strike (on) a car in Tubas," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.



The Israeli military claimed its aircraft "conducted three targeted strikes on armed terrorists" in the Tubas area.

A large number of Israeli troops stormed the Faraa refugee camp in Tubas governorate, where explosions were heard, eyewitnesses told AFP.

Israel launched a massive offensive across the northern West Bank on August 28, leaving widespread destruction.

Israel has killed more than 30 Palestinians in the assault, the territory's health ministry says, including children.

One Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin, where the majority of the Palestinian fatalities have taken place.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The International Court of Justice ruled in July that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and needs to end "as rapidly as possible."

Nevertheless, the Israeli government has moved to expand illegal settlements in recent months.