Palestinian rights activists disrupt 2024 Oscars: "No awards for genocide"

Los Angeles, California - A large crowd blocked the road to the 2024 Academy Awards in support of Palestinians under a US-backed Israeli siege .

Demonstrators protest the US-backed Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza during the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Writers Against the War on Gaza LA, Film Workers For Palestine, SAG-AFTRA for Ceasefire, and more groups marched for Palestinian freedom ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.



Hundreds of protesters donned keffiyehs, chanted "Ceasefire now" and "Free Palestine," and held up signs with messages like "No awards for genocide."

Roadblocks and red carpet and Dolby Theatre obstructions caused some stars to arrive late to the Oscars. The Academy reportedly sent golf carts to pick up attendees after demonstrators shut down a main thoroughfare, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Oscars – held on the first day of Ramadan – took place amid a five-month-long Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians to date.

With US weapons and funding, Israel is preparing to launch an all-out attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip – the last refuge for more than a million forcibly displaced Palestinians seeking shelter under increasingly desperate conditions.

Sunday's march was designed to keep "ALL EYES ON RAFAH" ahead of Israel's planned invasion, organizers shared on Instagram ahead of the demonstration.

The action led to a six-minute delay of the awards show's broadcast.