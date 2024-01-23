Palestinian rights activists urge voters to write "ceasefire" on New Hampshire primary ballots

Concord, New Hampshire - Peace activists are urging US voters considering candidates for November's presidential election to instead write "ceasefire" on their ballots in protest over Joe Biden's handling of Israel's assault on Gaza .

A coalition called Vote Ceasefire is urging New Hampshire voters to write in "ceasefire" on their ballots in solidarity with the people of Gaza. © IAN LANGSDON / AFP

Vote Ceasefire – a coalition of local anti-war groups – says the effort allows Americans to give voice to their anger at the Democratic president over the mounting toll of civilian deaths in Gaza.



Voters in New Hampshire will pick their preferred candidate in either the Democratic or Republican nominating contests on Tuesday, but the push is aimed at progressives wishing to put the White House on notice.

"For the last three months, as the world has watched the war in Gaza continue to worsen, the Biden administration has refused all demands to call for a ceasefire and to end US support for Israel," the campaign posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"So we're taking our fight to the place Democrats care about the most – the polls. While Joe Biden will almost certainly win the Democratic nomination later this year, he must know that the road to get there will be long and hard if he refuses to listen to his constituents."

The October 7 Hamas attack, which came amid decades of oppressive Israeli occupation, resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless air, land, and sea offensive that has killed at least 25,295 people in Gaza, around 70% of them women, children, and adolescents, according to the latest toll issued Monday by the health ministry in Gaza.