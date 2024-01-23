Palestinian rights activists urge voters to write "ceasefire" on New Hampshire primary ballots
Concord, New Hampshire - Peace activists are urging US voters considering candidates for November's presidential election to instead write "ceasefire" on their ballots in protest over Joe Biden's handling of Israel's assault on Gaza.
Vote Ceasefire – a coalition of local anti-war groups – says the effort allows Americans to give voice to their anger at the Democratic president over the mounting toll of civilian deaths in Gaza.
Voters in New Hampshire will pick their preferred candidate in either the Democratic or Republican nominating contests on Tuesday, but the push is aimed at progressives wishing to put the White House on notice.
"For the last three months, as the world has watched the war in Gaza continue to worsen, the Biden administration has refused all demands to call for a ceasefire and to end US support for Israel," the campaign posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"So we're taking our fight to the place Democrats care about the most – the polls. While Joe Biden will almost certainly win the Democratic nomination later this year, he must know that the road to get there will be long and hard if he refuses to listen to his constituents."
The October 7 Hamas attack, which came amid decades of oppressive Israeli occupation, resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.
In response, Israel has carried out a relentless air, land, and sea offensive that has killed at least 25,295 people in Gaza, around 70% of them women, children, and adolescents, according to the latest toll issued Monday by the health ministry in Gaza.
Marianne Williamson speaks out on Vote Ceasefire campaign
Vote Ceasefire organizers have not indicated what kind of turnout would constitute a success for the campaign, and it is unclear how much effect it will have.
Biden himself is not on the ballot and is largely ignoring the contest, after New Hampshire officials clashed with the national party over scheduling.
A separate campaign is urging supporters to write Biden's name on the ballot in exactly the same manner that Vote Ceasefire is promoting.
The outcome will not affect the nomination process in any case, as the Democratic National Committee has declared the New Hampshire primary illegitimate.
Biden is expected to win the nomination comfortably.
"I'm doing this as over 80% of Democratic voters are in favor of a ceasefire for Gaza and are opposed to the continuing slaughter of civilian men, women, and children in Palestine, with the United States-supplied weapons," campaign volunteer and former Democratic state Representative Chris Balch said in a video posted to X.
But progressive candidate Marianne Williamson, who is on the Democratic ballot, said the Vote Ceasefire campaign was not the most impactful way to help the people of Gaza.
"A way to actually help create a ceasefire would be to vote for a candidate who has called for one from the very beginning," she posted in response to the campaign's social media statements.
