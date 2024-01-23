Trump seeks to sew up Republican nomination in New Hampshire showdown

Laconia, New Hampshire - Donald Trump aims to steamroll his way toward the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary, making short work of his only surviving opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley .

Former president and 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, on January 22, 2024. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

In his convention-smashing mission to take revenge against President Joe Biden and win a second White House term, Trump has defied the fallout from two impeachments, four criminal trials awaiting him, and lawsuits for fraud and sexual assault.

While Haley has questioned his mental fitness and warned that another Trump presidency would bring "chaos," polls indicate her candidacy will provide little more than a bump in the road in New Hampshire.

"If you want a losing candidate who puts America last, vote for Nikki Haley," Trump said in his closing arguments at a small but lively rally in the village of Laconia.

"But if you want a president who puts America first every single time, you're going to vote for Donald J. Trump."

New Hampshire is seen as a more Haley-friendly electorate than any she will encounter further down the line and pressing on into February will be a tough sell without a win or very close defeat.

Trump (77) had a crushing victory in the first contest in Iowa last week – Haley was a distant third – and no Republican has ever won both opening contests and still fallen short.

The first place to vote in New Hampshire's primary, the tiny hamlet of Dixville Notch, handed all six ballots to former South Carolina Governor Haley.

Most of the state's remaining polling stations will open between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM on Tuesday.