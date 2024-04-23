PEN America cancels awards after writers boycott in solidarity with Gaza

New York, New York - PEN America has canceled its annual literary awards after dozens of nominated writers withdrew their work in protest over its response to Israel's assault on Gaza .

Naomi Klein (l.), Michelle Alexander (r.), and more authors signed a letter last month accusing PEN America of failing to provide "any substantial coordinated support" to writers in Gaza. © Collage: STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The writers organization, which is dedicated to protecting free expression, said of the 61 authors and translators nominated for a prize, 28 writers chose to withdraw their books from consideration.



It comes after renowned writers criticized PEN for an alleged lack of support for Palestinian writers in a series of open letters.

The award ceremony had been set to take place on April 29 at The Town Hall in New York City, but has now been canceled.

Last month, esteemed authors including Naomi Klein and Michelle Alexander, signed an open letter claiming PEN had not launched "any substantial coordinated support" for the writers in Gaza or Palestinian speech broadly.

The letter also said PEN had "betrayed the organization's professed commitment to peace and equality for all, and to freedom and security for writers everywhere."

PEN responded to the allegations, citing they "stand alongside the writers of Gaza," had called for an immediate ceasefire, and reiterated their expansion of support for Palestinian writers through a PEN emergency fund.