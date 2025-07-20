Pope Leo XIV slams "barbarity" of Israel's ongoing destruction of Gaza

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV on Sunday slammed the "barbarity" of Israel's war on Gaza and called for an end to the "indiscriminate use of force," days after a deadly strike on the Palestinian territory's only Catholic church.

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an end to "the barbarity" of Israel's destruction of Gaza, amid ongoing massacres. © REUTERS

"I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict," Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer at Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence near Rome.

The pope, who spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the morning after Thursday's strike, spoke of his "deep sorrow" for the attack on the Holy Family Church.

The church was sheltering around 600 displaced people, the majority of them children and including dozens of people with special needs.

Israel expressed "deep sorrow" over the damage and civilian casualties, adding that the military was investigating the strike – one of hundreds carried out on Gaza's places of worship over the past 22 months.

"This act, unfortunately, adds to the ongoing military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza," Leo said on Sunday.

"I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations," he added.

The pope also expressed his "sympathy" for the plight of "beloved Middle Eastern Christians" and their "sense of being able to do little in the face of this dramatic situation."