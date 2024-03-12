Pro-Palestine student activists arrested during Senate intelligence hearing on global threats

Washington DC - Several student activists were arrested for standing up for Palestinian freedom during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats to US national security.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to American security. © REUTERS

"Today, the United States faces a complex and interconnected threat," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified during the hearing.

The stated challenges covered a wide range of topics, from narcotics trafficking at the Southern border to climate change, tensions with China, Russia's war with Ukraine, cybercrime, and more.

"The threat of malign actors exploiting these tools and technology to undercut US interests and democracy is particularly potent as voters go to the polls in more than 60 elections around the globe this year," Haines said.

Later in the hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed TikTok is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and poses significant concerns to Americans.

Wray also emphasized drug trafficking at the US-Mexico border, saying, "The FBI alone seized enough fentanyl in the last two years to kill 270 million people."

The potential spread of regional conflicts was another central point of discussion. Haines warned that Iranian-backed terrorist groups are directing supporters to attack US and Israeli interests amid the ongoing Gaza assault, while CIA Director Bill Burns stressed the importance of continuing US military aid to Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians are not running out of courage and tenacity. They're running out of ammunition," Burns testified before the committee.

The hearing followed the release of the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, which details the most pressing national security threats according to US intelligence agencies.