Expedited appeal granted in groundbreaking Biden genocide case

San Francisco, California - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted a motion to expedite the appeal of a case brought by Palestinians and Palestinian Americans seeking to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions in Gaza .

Palestinian rights activists erect a banner reading "Stop the Genocide!" outside the White House as President Joe Biden faces accusations of complicity in Israel's assault on Gaza. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The federal appeals court delivered the win to plaintiffs in the groundbreaking Defense for Children International - Palestine v. Biden case, who have argued that dire conditions on the ground in Gaza make it all the more urgent a decision is reached swiftly.

The lawsuit, filed in November, accuses the president and other top US officials of complicity in Israel's assault on Gaza, particularly through the continued provision of diplomatic support and lethal weaponry.

"Israeli forces are killing Palestinian children and their families at an unprecedented rate with President Biden’s full support," Defense for Children International - Palestine General Director Khaled Quzmar said in a Center for Constitutional Rights press release.

"Palestinian children that survive bombardment face death by starvation and disease as a direct result of Israeli government policies to deny humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza," he continued.

"While we welcome the expedited appeal, each day that passes without an end to Israel’s genocidal campaign results in catastrophe for Palestinian children in Gaza."