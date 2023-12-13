Protesters block Los Angeles freeway calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Los Angeles, California - Dozens of protesters brought a Los Angeles freeway to a rush-hour halt Wednesday calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Protestors halted traffic on a Los Angeles freeway on Wednesday as they urged for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. © REUTERS

The activists linked arms and sat down to block traffic, causing backups that stretched for miles on the city's already overcrowded road network.

IfNotNow, a group that says it is "American Jews organizing our community to end US support for Israel's apartheid system," placed a giant menorah on the roadway and sang, calling for a "ceasefire now."

"As Jews, we cannot sit by as the people of Gaza are starved and slaughtered [in] our name," the group wrote on social media.

"We cannot allow business as usual to continue, as Palestinians are murdered with impunity. So we have closed the freeway."

Footage from the sit-in showed scuffles breaking out, apparently between protesters and frustrated drivers.

Around an hour after the protest began, California Highway Patrol officers moved in. Officers using zip ties began arresting the protestors and escorting them to waiting patrol cars.