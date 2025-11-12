Recently released Palestinians' systematic rape and torture in Israeli prisons documented in new report

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights has published testimonies of systematic rape, torture, and abuse of Gazans recently released from Israeli prisons.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Gaza - The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights on Monday published testimonies of systematic rape, torture, and abuse shared by people from Gaza who were recently released from Israeli prisons and detention centers.

A Palestinian man released from Israeli prison under a Gaza ceasefire deal is greeted by relatives as he arrives at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 13, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP N.A., a 42-year-old Palestinian woman, described being raped four times in Israeli custody after her arrest in Gaza. "They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed, and pulled my legs apart forcefully," she described. "I felt a penis penetrating my anus and a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded." "I kept screaming and being beaten, and I could hear a camera – so I believe they were filming me." In her statement to PCHR staff, N.A. also said she was electrocuted and beaten across her body. "I cannot describe what I felt; I wished for death every moment," she recalled. "After they raped me, I was left alone in the same room, hands still cuffed to the bed and without clothes for many hours. I could hear the soldiers outside speaking Hebrew and laughing."

Recently released Palestinians describe Israel's systematic rape

A Palestinian man released from Israeli prison arrives on a bus outside the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on October 13, 2025. © AFP The PCHR report comes after a ceasefire deal saw Hamas agree to return 20 living Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons. The organization's findings amplify longstanding concerns over Israel's systemic abuse of imprisoned Palestinians – including children – many of whom are held for months or years without charges or trial. A.A., a 35-year-old Palestinian father, described his horrific experiences in Israel's Sde Teiman detention camp after his March 2024 arrest at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. "Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me," he said. "Then one of the dogs raped me – the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces." "I suffered a severe psychological breakdown and deep humiliation; I lost control because I could never have imagined experiencing such a thing." PCHR's documentation reveals that Israel has a "policy of collective punishment designed to humiliate Palestinians and inflict maximum psychological and physical harm on them," the organization said, characterizing the torture and abuse as "part and parcel" of Israel's ongoing genocide. An 18-year-old with the initials M.A. told PCHR staff he was repeatedly raped with a bottle, and that the experience had had profound impacts on his motivation and self-worth. "They violated our dignity and destroyed our spirits and our hope for life," M.A. said. "I had wanted to continue my education; now I am lost after what happened to me."

Palestinian Centre for Human Rights calls for urgent action

A man holds up a Palestinian flag in front of a bus carrying people recently released from Israel's Ofer military prison in the illegally occupied West Bank on October 13, 2025. © HAZEM BADER / AFP PCHR in May released a report, based on the testimonies of 100 people, arguing that Israel's treatment of detained Palestinians meets the elements of torture and genocide under international law. The group is now calling on the international community to take immediate action to end the systematic torture and enforced disappearance of Palestinians detained by Israel. PCHR is urging countries and human rights organizations to take concrete measures to pressure Israel to release all arbitrarily detained Palestinians, to disclose the whereabouts of all forcibly disappeared persons, and to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross unrestricted access to detention facilities. The already dire situation could get worse, the group warned, as Israel appears poised to enact a law authorizing the death penalty against detained Palestinians. The bill – approved by Knesset lawmakers in its first reading – applies to those who kill Israelis due to "racism" and "with the aim of harming the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people in its land," according to the Times of Israel. Military court judges in the West Bank would be able to sentence people to death with a simple majority rather than a unanimous decision.